Man shot by Porter County police accused of sexual attacks on mom, two daughters, records show

VALPARAISO — The 58-year-old man shot and left in critical condition by a Porter County police officer serving a warrant Wednesday is accused in a criminal filing of molesting a young girl and sexually attacking her sister and mother in separate incidents.
One of the alleged victims, who is now 21, told police that James Filby, of Porter Township, was inappropriate with her twice, including in 2013 or 2014 when he exposed himself.
"Filby zipped his pants and stated, 'I'm not going to hurt you, maybe next time when you come over then,'" the girl told police.
Filby, who was injured in the shooting and airlifted to a Chicago hospital, faces felony counts of child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, two counts of attempted sexual battery and sexual battery, court records show.
When county police went to Filby's residence in the area of 130 South 450 West at 2 p.m. Wednesday to serve a warrant in the sex case, he met officers outside and produced a handgun, state police said. Filby and an officer exchanged gunfire, with shots fired by both individuals.
The officer involved in the shooting was not injured and has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department. He has been with the agency for six years.
The allegations against Filby were raised in March when a mother of two came forward claiming he had been inappropriate with her and her two daughters in the Valparaiso area, according to a court document.
She described Filby as a heavy drinker, who spends most of his time drinking in a pole barn on his property and likes to drive around his 15 acres in a golf cart, police said.
The woman said during a visit to the site in March or April 2020, Filby sexually attacked her in the pole barn, according to investigators. The woman said she did not initially tell anyone because she did not want to cause division.
The woman's daughter, who is now 21 and the alleged victim in the child molest charge, said she was at Filby's home in 2013 when he touched her inappropriately while watching a movie. The young woman said she got up to stop the abuse.
"She remembered Filby snapped and said, 'What are you doing?' before dismissing the incident," police said.
The same young woman also claims Filby exposed himself to her while at his residence in 2013 or 2014, records show.
The young woman's sister told police that in the summer of 2014, she was at Filby's residence with friends to ride four wheelers when he walked in on her in the shower. He made several attempts to touch her inappropriately, police said.
"Filby eventually walked out and both pretended that nothing happened," police said.