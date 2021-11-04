Man shot by Porter County police accused of sexual attacks on mom, two daughters, records show

She described Filby as a heavy drinker, who spends most of his time drinking in a pole barn on his property and likes to drive around his 15 acres in a golf cart, police said.

The woman said during a visit to the site in March or April 2020, Filby sexually attacked her in the pole barn, according to investigators. The woman said she did not initially tell anyone because she did not want to cause division.

The woman's daughter, who is now 21 and the alleged victim in the child molest charge, said she was at Filby's home in 2013 when he touched her inappropriately while watching a movie. The young woman said she got up to stop the abuse.

"She remembered Filby snapped and said, 'What are you doing?' before dismissing the incident," police said.

The same young woman also claims Filby exposed himself to her while at his residence in 2013 or 2014, records show.

The young woman's sister told police that in the summer of 2014, she was at Filby's residence with friends to ride four wheelers when he walked in on her in the shower. He made several attempts to touch her inappropriately, police said.

"Filby eventually walked out and both pretended that nothing happened," police said.

