Man shot by Porter County police survives only to be jailed on sex charges, records show

VALPARAISO — The 58-year-old man shot by a Porter County police officer a month ago survived and was booked into the county jail Monday on accusations of molesting a young girl and sexually attacking her sister and mother in separate incidents, records show.
James Filby, of Porter Township, faces felony counts of child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, two counts of attempted sexual battery and sexual battery, records show.
He left jail on a $5,000 cash bond and is represented by the Alvarez Law Office in Crown Point, court documents show.
Filby was shot Nov. 3 by Patrolman Chris Winterhaler after officers arrived at his home to serve a warrant in the sex case and Filby allegedly met them outside and produced a handgun, state police have said. Filby and the officer exchanged gunfire.
Filby was injured in the shooting and airlifted to a Chicago hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition, police had said.
Winterhaler was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department. He has been with the agency for six years.
The shooting remains under investigation by Indiana State Police, which said more information is expected to be released once the case has been submitted for review, which is standard protocol.
One of the alleged victims, who is now 21, told police that Filby was inappropriate with her twice, including in 2013 or 2014 when he exposed himself.
"Filby zipped his pants and stated, 'I'm not going to hurt you, maybe next time when you come over then,'" the girl told police.
The allegations against Filby were raised in March when a mother of two came forward claiming he had been inappropriate with her and her two daughters in the Valparaiso area, according to a court document.
She described Filby as a heavy drinker, who spends most of his time drinking in a pole barn on his property and likes to drive around his 15 acres in a golf cart, police said.
The woman said during a visit to the site in March or April 2020, Filby sexually attacked her in the pole barn, according to investigators. The woman said she did not initially tell anyone because she did not want to cause division.
The woman's daughter, who is now 21 and the alleged victim in the child molestation charge, said she was at Filby's home in 2013 when he touched her inappropriately while watching a movie. The same young woman also claims Filby exposed himself to her while at his residence in 2013 or 2014, records show.
The young woman's sister told police that in the summer of 2014, she was at Filby's residence with friends to ride four-wheelers when he walked in on her in the shower. He made several attempts to touch her inappropriately, police said.