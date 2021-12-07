Man shot by Porter County police survives only to be jailed on sex charges, records show

The shooting remains under investigation by Indiana State Police, which said more information is expected to be released once the case has been submitted for review, which is standard protocol.

One of the alleged victims, who is now 21, told police that Filby was inappropriate with her twice, including in 2013 or 2014 when he exposed himself.

"Filby zipped his pants and stated, 'I'm not going to hurt you, maybe next time when you come over then,'" the girl told police.

The allegations against Filby were raised in March when a mother of two came forward claiming he had been inappropriate with her and her two daughters in the Valparaiso area, according to a court document.

She described Filby as a heavy drinker, who spends most of his time drinking in a pole barn on his property and likes to drive around his 15 acres in a golf cart, police said.

The woman said during a visit to the site in March or April 2020, Filby sexually attacked her in the pole barn, according to investigators. The woman said she did not initially tell anyone because she did not want to cause division.