Man shot by stranger while walking outside, police say

GARY — A 53-year-old man said he was outside walking when a stranger fired bullets at him.

Early Saturday a Gary man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg, said Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

The man told officers he was walking in the area of Westbrook Apartments on Waverly Drive in Gary when an unknown man came up to him and fired a weapon.

The victim did not give a precise location where the shooting took place and police were unable to find a crime scene based on the information, Hamady said.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach the Gary Police Department tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

