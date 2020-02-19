You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man shot dead on Broadway marks Region's 14th confirmed homicide
breaking urgent

Man shot dead on Broadway marks Region's 14th confirmed homicide

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary man shot and killed on Broadway

Gary police had the intersection of 19th Avenue and Broadway draped in crime scene tape Tuesday night in Gary after a man in a vehicle was shot and killed there. 

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

GARY — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night near 19th Avenue and Broadway, according to eyewitnesses.

The Lake County coroner's office was dispatched at 10:50 p.m. to 1900 Broadway, according to a news release. 

Tyron Walton, 31, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. from a gunshot wound in a homicide, the coroner said. 

Police had the corner of 19th and Broadway draped in crime scene tape late Tuesday night, according to eyewitnesses. 

Gary police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The city's fire and police departments, the coroner's office, Gary Metro Homicide, Lake County's CSI Unit, and Indiana State Police responded to the scene Tuesday night. 

The death marks the Region's 14th homicide of 2020, and Gary's eighth. 

Hammond police recorded the 13th homicide when they found 55-year-old Sylvia Williams dead after responding to her home about 7:25 p.m. Jan. 30. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts