Man shot dead on Broadway marks Region's 14th confirmed homicide

GARY — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night near 19th Avenue and Broadway, according to eyewitnesses.

The Lake County coroner's office was dispatched at 10:50 p.m. to 1900 Broadway, according to a news release.

Tyron Walton, 31, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. from a gunshot wound in a homicide, the coroner said.

Police had the corner of 19th and Broadway draped in crime scene tape late Tuesday night, according to eyewitnesses.

Gary police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The city's fire and police departments, the coroner's office, Gary Metro Homicide, Lake County's CSI Unit, and Indiana State Police responded to the scene Tuesday night.

The death marks the Region's 14th homicide of 2020, and Gary's eighth.