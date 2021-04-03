 Skip to main content
Man shot delivery driver in foot after they exchanged words, police say
CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was charged Wednesday with shooting a DoorDash deliver driver in the foot this week in Whiting after the two exchanged words.

Cortez K. McGrown, 19, was detained while attempting to leave an apartment building in the 1200 block of 119th Avenue after the shooting, Lake Criminal Court records show.

McGrown has not yet entered pleas to three felony battery counts and one count of misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license. He remained in custody Friday on a bail of $35,000 surety or $3,500 cash.

Whiting police responded to the building about 2:10 p.m. Monday for a report of a gunshot wound victim.

The delivery driver, who was in his 20s, told police he was standing by his vehicle waiting for a customer to pick up food when a man with dreadlocks and a yellow hoodie walked by and asked what the victim was looking at, according to court documents.

The delivery driver told police he and the man exchanged words, and the man flashed a gun.

The man, later identified as McGrown, briefly went inside the building before coming back out and firing a "camo"-colored handgun toward the delivery driver's feet, records allege.

As police were locking down the apartment building, they detained McGrown and another man who were attempting to leave.

McGrown, who had dreadlocks, gave police permission to search a black duffel bag he was carrying, and officers found a yellow hoodie in it, records state. 

The man with McGrown gave police permission to search his apartment, and officers found a tan-colored Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic handgun in a Coach handbag inside a black backpack in a closet, according to documents.

The man told police the gun belonged to him, but he had not given anyone permission to use it. He said he got out of the shower and McGrown told him they needed to leave, records state.

In an interview with authorities, McGrown alleged admitted he pulled a gun to scare the delivery driver and fired one round into the ground, records state.

