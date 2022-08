Man shot during gas station holdup charged with robbery

HAMMOND — Federal authorities filed armed robbery charges against an Illinois man wounded during a recent service station holdup.

The U.S. attorney’s office is naming Trashawn D. Heard, 27, of Chicago, in robbery and firearms charges that carry a lengthy prison term on conviction.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Response Investigating Team alleges in an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court that Heard was the man who at 10:13 p.m. walked into a Mobil gas station, at 260 165th Street, in Hammond on July 25.

The government alleges he brandished a firearm and demanded the two employees give him money from the station’s cash register.

While one of the employees was giving Heard a bag of money, the second, an unidentified female, retrieved her handgun and shot the gunman.

The government alleges Heard dropped his weapon and ran away.

Police found a silver Pontiac registered to Heard abandoned about the same time as the robbery in Calumet City, less than two miles from the crime scene.

Police said it had struck a metal light pole and sustained significant front-end damage. Police found suspicious blood stains inside as well as Heard’s driver’s license and cell phone.

Only minutes later, Heard was dropped off for medical treatment at the Franciscan Health Hammond hospital, about a mile and a half north of the crime scene, by a woman in a black SUV.

The government alleges police located and searched the black SUV used to drop off Heard at the hospital the following day.

They recovered bloodstained clothes consistent with the clothing the armed robber was wearing the previous night.

The woman, who owned the SUV, told police she was driving home the night of the robbery when she was a man walking in the roadway who looked like he needed assistance.

The woman, who works in medical care, said she was driving him to the hospital when she noticed the man removing his clothing on the way there and that he appeared to be trying to hide something.

The government alleges police recovered the gun left at the crime scene by the robber.

It was a Glock, loaded with live ammunition and had an attachment, called an auto sear, that made it act as a machine gun. It also had an extended ammo magazine that contained 28 other bullets.

The government alleges Heard has a prior conviction in Cook County Circuit Court for armed robbery.

Court records do not indicate when Heard would be arraigned on the new charges.