Man shot estranged wife's relative after relative slashed his tire, police say

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man posted bond Wednesday on charges he attempted to murder his estranged wife's relative after the man slashed a tire on the defendant's vehicle.

Andres Perez, 43, is accused of shooting the man in the arm about 11 p.m. Sunday during a confrontation in the 3500 block of Hemlock Street.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Perez's behalf to felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

The magistrate set Perez's bail at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash. Perez posted bond later that day, records show.

East Chicago police were dispatched to the area of East 140th Street and Euclid Avenue, where they found the man seated in a vehicle and applied a tourniquet to his arm, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The man told police Perez shot him at the location on Hemlock before he was taken by ambulance to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, according to court documents. The man later was transferred to an Illinois hospital for surgery.

Police went to the location on Hemlock and spoke with Perez, who alleged the man slashed a tire on his GMC Yukon. He told police, "I have a right to defend my property," records state.

When police told Perez he was under arrest, he became irate and began to pull away from them, according to documents. Police wrestled him to the ground and recovered a white and brass folding knife from his pants pocket, records state.

Perez's relatives allowed police access to a Ring doorbell video, which showed Perez run up to the man as the man got into a vehicle and fire six shots, according to court documents.

The video also showed Perez picked up spent shell casings from the street. After Perez's arrest, his family gave police his .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, records state.

At the hospital, the man admitted he went to the location on Hemlock to slash Perez's tires.

He told police his relative and Perez were going through a divorce, and he was upset about allegations that Perez had been "beating up" on the woman and mistreating her children, records state.

He told police he got back into his vehicle after popping Perez's tire and suddenly saw Perez next to his truck. Perez fired several shots at point-blank range through his driver's side window, records state.

Porter Superior Court records show Perez was charged in March with three felony counts of domestic battery, including two involving a person younger than 14.

That domestic battery case and a misdemeanor invasion of privacy case stemming from an incident June 30 in Porter County remain pending against Perez.