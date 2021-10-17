Man shot ex-girlfriend 18 times as she sat in car, police say

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was wanted Friday on charges he shot a woman he once dated 18 times in August in Gary's Miller section.

Bryan Sims, 27, is accused of shooting the woman in the legs and abdomen after she left some of his belongings in his car late Aug. 26 at an apartment complex off North County Line Road.

The woman told Sims didn't say anything as he approached her with a gun in the parking lot and starting shooting while she sat in her car, Lake Criminal Court records state.

She managed to drive away, but had to pull over near Fifth Avenue and County Line Road, according to documents.

A man driving by noticed her Dodge Journey had bullet holes in the front passenger door and a broken window, stopped and called 911. Gary Fire Department medics took the woman to a hospital.

The woman told police she had several surgeries as a result of the shooting. A portion of her large and small intestines was removed, and she suffered a lacerated liver, records state.

Sims was charged with attempted murder, felony aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and two counts of domestic battery.