GARY — Police took a person of interest into custody early Friday after officers responding to a report of shots fired found a man with a gunshot wound and witnesses pointed out a possible suspect, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a disagreement between the person of interest and the victim.
Both men had guns during an argument, Hamady said.
Gary police were dispatched about midnight Thursday to the area of 21st Avenue and Whitcomb Street for the gunfire, he said.
Officers heard gunshots when they arrived. They then exited their cars and began a search.
Police heard a woman calling for help and found a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his ankle sitting on the front porch of a home in the 2100 block of Wright Street, Hamady said.
Medics with the Gary Fire Department arrived and took the man to a local hospital for treatment.
Police took the person of interest into custody at the scene, Hamady said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Barnes at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.