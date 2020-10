Man shot in arm, leg in drive-by, police say

GARY — A man suffered gunshot wounds in his arm and leg after an unknown assailant fired several rounds at his vehicle Tuesday.

At 1:15 p.m. police responded to shots fired in the 900 block of East 51st Place in Gary, said police Lt. Jack Hamady.

Officers found a crime scene involving a vehicle in front of a residence. However, the victim had already been taken to a local hospital by someone, witnesses told police.

Merrillville officers found the vehicle as it was driving to the hospital.

Police said a 27-year-old Richmond, Indiana, man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and leg. The victim was reportedly in stable condition.

Witnesses told police an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at the victim's vehicle and then fled the area, Hamady said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.