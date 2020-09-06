Man shot in arm outside Highland bar, police say

HIGHLAND — A 34-year-old Hammond man told police he was shot in the arm outside Growlers on Highway by a suspect who fled the scene early Sunday.
Highland Police responded about 2:19 a.m. to the bar, located at 2816 Highway Ave., after a report of gunshots and found a large crowd gathered outside.
Officers located the injured man in the adjacent alleyway by the bar's rear door. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, and he was transported to Community Hospital in Munster, police said.
The man told police he and other friends had traveled from Shades of Time bar in Griffith to Growlers. After arriving, the man said another man, dressed in all black, called out his name, pointed a gun and shot him in the right arm. The Hammond man then ran to Growlers' front entrance for help, police said.
The suspect has not been located or identified at this time. The injured man said he did not wish to pursue charges against anyone at this time, police said.
Highland Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Lee Natelborg at 219-838-3184.
The bar was also the site of a 2018 fight between a man, bar staff and off-duty officers.
Oneill Cruz-Burgos, of Burnham, Illinois, was charged in 2018 after a scuffle May 19 that year outside the bar. The conflict involved Cruz-Burgos and his cousin against a Growlers bouncer and two off-duty police officers from East Chicago and Gary.
