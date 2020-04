Man shot in foot after argument between two groups, police say

EAST CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot in the foot as he and his friends walked away from an argument with another group Sunday in the 3700 block of Drummond Street, police said.

East Chicago police were dispatched about 4:45 p.m. after the city's Shot-Spotter system detected four gunshots in the area, Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

The 18-year-old, of East Chicago, was taken to St. Catherine's Hospital and later released.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators learned the man was with friends when an argument broke out. The man and his friends began to walk away when another man began shooting at them, Rivera said.

The alleged shooter was described as black man, wearing a gray mask, black hooded sweatshirt, ripped-style blue jeans and tan-colored shoes. He got into a red four-door vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department's tip line at 219-391-8500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.