HAMMOND — A 25-year-old man was shot in the forearm by another man during a domestic situation Wednesday evening, police say.
Lt. Steve Kellogg said officers arrived about 8:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 3800 block of 169th Street and found the injured man, who was able to identify his attacker. The 25-year-old then was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Kellogg said police arrested the alleged shooter — whose name isn't being released pending formal charges — without incident.
"This was an isolated, domestic situation and the suspect is in custody," Kellogg said. "Additional information will be released when available."
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.