{{featured_button_text}}
crime stock

HAMMOND — A 25-year-old man was shot in the forearm by another man during a domestic situation Wednesday evening, police say.

Lt. Steve Kellogg said officers arrived about 8:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 3800 block of 169th Street and found the injured man, who was able to identify his attacker. The 25-year-old then was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Kellogg said police arrested the alleged shooter — whose name isn't being released pending formal charges — without incident.

"This was an isolated, domestic situation and the suspect is in custody," Kellogg said. "Additional information will be released when available."

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.