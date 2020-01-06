GARY — Authorities are investigating the city's second confirmed homicide of the year after a gunshot wound victim was found overnight.
Gary officers responded at 1:45 a.m. Monday to the 600 block of West 19th Avenue to find a man with "apparent gunshot wounds," according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
The man was later declared deceased on scene by the Lake County Coroner's Office, Westerfield said.
This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, police said.
Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.