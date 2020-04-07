Man shot in head, stomach during fight in housing complex, police say

GARY — A 46-year-old man was flown to a Chicago hospital after he was shot several times during a fight with another man Monday in the Dorie Miller housing complex, police said.
Gary police responded about 4:50 p.m. to the 1900 block of Maine Street for a report of a gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Officers found the Gary man inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his stomach area and head, he said.
A witness told police the 46-year-old met up with a second man near the corner of 19th Place and Maine Street and the two started fighting. The second man pulled a gun, fired it and left the area before officers arrived, police said.
The shooter was described as between 5 foot 6 and 5 foot 10 and about 140 pounds with braided hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and gray jobbing pants, police said.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.
