Man shot in retailer parking lot on Christmas morning

MERRILLVILLE — A Christmas morning shooting in the parking lot of a Meijer store closed for the holiday left one man wounded, police said.

According to Merrillville Police, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two individuals and there is no threat to the general public.

Officers were dispatched to the Meijer parking lot at 611 W. Lincoln Highway around 10:45 a.m. Sunday in response to a report of a shooting, police said.

At the time, police found no one in the retailer's parking lot. They later learned the shooting victim went to the nearby Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Merrillville Police detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information or tips about the incident should contact Detective Vasel at mvasel@merrillville.in.gov or 219-769-3531 ext 363.

