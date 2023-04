HAMMOND — A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday as part of what police believe could be an "ongoing feud" between two parties.

Officers were dispatched around 6:35 p.m. to the 4900 block of Cedar Avenue for a report of a shooting. The victim had a single gunshot wound and was rendered aid by medics, police Lt. Steven Kellogg said. He was transported to a Chicago hospital.

Police identified two potential suspects and took them into custody for questioning, Kellogg said. The victim and suspects supposedly knew each other.

"The Hammond Police Department is working diligently to determine the circumstances and motive surrounding this shooting," Kellogg said. "We appreciate the cooperation and assistance of the community."

The victim has been released from the hospital, Kellogg said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Hammond Police Department Detective Bureau, 219-852-2906.

