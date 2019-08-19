{{featured_button_text}}
LANSING — A man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest outside an auto shop Sunday morning during an armed robbery, police say.

Lt. Al Phillips said officers found the injured 58-year-old in front of an AutoZone in the 18300 block of Torrence Avenue. He had been shot while attempting to take down the vehicle information for a man accused of robbing the Lansing business at gunpoint, taking an undetermined amount of money with him.

Medics treated the 58-year-old and then transported him to Community Hospital in Munster. He was later released that day.

The suspect is described a black man, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11, with a thin build. He was last seen leaving the area in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.

