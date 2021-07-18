Man shot in the neck while driving in Calumet Township

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A dispatcher pulled in front of a vehicle and brought it to a stop Sunday night after its driver was shot in the neck by another driver, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

A man was traveling east on 47th Avenue approaching Cleveland Street about 6 p.m. when the driver of a black Dodge Charger with a paper license plate pulled alongside him and opened fire, Martinez said.

The driver of the Charger, described as a black man with dreadlocks, fled north on Cleveland Street, east on 45th Avenue and north on Grant Street, where he sped away from an off-duty Merrillville police officer, the sheriff said.

The victim's car continued moving until the dispatcher brought it to a stop, he said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Crime scene investigators and detectives were investigating, Martinez said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.