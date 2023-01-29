 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Man shot, killed in Gary, police say

  • 0
Police tape stock

Gary police reportedly found a 19-year-old man dying of a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon near Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street.

 File

GARY — A 19-year-old man died of a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in Gary, police said.

At approximately 12:55 p.m., Gary police officers responded to an area west of Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street where they found the man in a parking lot with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the Gary Police Department said. The man was reportedly declared dead on scene, and an investigation by the Gary Metro Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 219-755-3855 or the crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts