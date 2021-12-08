Man shot multiple times inside apartment, police say

GARY — A 24-year-old man was flown to a Chicago hospital Tuesday after he was shot in the city's Miller section, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 4:15 p.m. a unit at the Lake Street Apartments in the 5700 block of Cypress Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers arrived and were led inside an apartment, where they found the Gary man lying on a living room floor and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later transferred to a Chicago hospital for further treatment, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1209 or call 911. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

