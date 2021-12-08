 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot multiple times inside apartment, police say
alert urgent

Man shot multiple times inside apartment, police say

Police tape stock
File

GARY — A 24-year-old man was flown to a Chicago hospital Tuesday after he was shot in the city's Miller section, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 4:15 p.m. a unit at the Lake Street Apartments in the 5700 block of Cypress Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers arrived and were led inside an apartment, where they found the Gary man lying on a living room floor and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later transferred to a Chicago hospital for further treatment, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1209 or call 911. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The impact of Biden's infrastructure bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts