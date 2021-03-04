Man shot on Borman Expressway out of hospital, police say

LAKE STATION — A man shot on the Borman Expressway Wednesday afternoon was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and was released from a local hospital, police said.

The 32-year-old Gary man was traveling eastbound on the interstate when someone shot into his vehicle near the exit to Central Avenue, Indiana State Police said.

State troopers responded to the shooting about 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police the suspect was traveling inside a gray Jeep.

The man was subsequently driven to a local hospital by his significant other, police said.

Troopers scoured the area for evidence after the shooting.

An investigation remained underway Thursday, and little additional information was available, said ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield.

"As of right now, I'm not anticipating anything further," Fifield said.

Authorities urged anyone with more information to contact 911 and asked to be transferred to Indiana State Police.

Staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.