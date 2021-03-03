Man shot on Interstate 80/94; suspect at large, police say

LAKE STATION — A man was injured after someone shot into his vehicle on Interstate 80/94 Wednesday afternoon, polices aid.

Indiana State Police were called at 4:24 p.m. for the shooting in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 at the exit to Central Avenue in Lake Station, said Trooper Regen Smith.

Someone inside a vehicle, described by witnesses as a gray Jeep, open fired into the victim's vehicle. A man was hit by gunfire and he was driven by his significant other to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Indiana State Police scoured the area for evidence such as bullet casings and authorities are searching for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing and limited details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 to be transferred to Indiana State Police.

