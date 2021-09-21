Man shot on State Line Road in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY — A 36-year-old man was wounded in a shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of State Line Road, police said.

According to Calumet City Police, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police provided no additional information about the name or condition of the victim, or the circumstances of the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Calumet City Police at 708-868-2500.

