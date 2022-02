Man shot self during Tuesday morning standoff with Lake County SWAT, police say

LOWELL — A man reportedly shot himself Tuesday morning after a standoff with local police and the county SWAT team, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. confirmed.

Lowell police sought the help of Lake County Sheriff's Police SWAT about 7:45 a.m. when the man pulled a gun on officers during a domestic call, Martinez said.

The team set up a perimeter around the house in question, at which time multiple shots were heard, he said. Police discovered the man had shot himself, and medics were working on him.

A woman involved in the incident was uninjured, Martinez said.

Lowell police were reportedly at the scene and not immediately available for comment. The identity of the man and location of the shooting have not yet been released.

