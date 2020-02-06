Man shot teen girl who refused sex with him, court records allege

CROWN POINT — Charges unsealed Wednesday allege a Gary man shot a 13-year-old girl in the back as she walked home because she refused to have sex with him.
Shamar Walker, 18, began following the girl late Jan. 24 and shot her after she called him a "little boy," Lake Criminal Court records allege.
A passerby found the girl on the ground unable to move about midnight in the area of East 20th Avenue and Mississippi Street and called police.
The girl was paralyzed from the chest down because a bullet lodged in her spine, and doctors told police she likely won't walk again, records state. While being treated at a Chicago hospital, the girl suffered a collapsed lung.
The girl told police she previously had sex with Walker and told him she was 15 years old. She was visiting a relative's home Jan. 24 when Walker began asking for sex and she refused, records allege.
Walker argued with the girl, so she gathered her things and started walking home, records state. Walker allegedly followed, yelling and asking why she was "doing this to him."
The girl said she told Walker he was a "little boy," told him to leave her alone and heard a gunshot. She fell to the ground and laid there for what "felt like hours" before a passer-by stopped to help her, records state.
Walker was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, a level 1 felony, and aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon, all level 3 felonies. He's currently being held without bail.
An initial hearing had not yet been set Thursday, according to court records.
The case remains under investigation because of the allegations that Walker engaged in sexual misconduct with the girl, police said.