 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot three times outside gas station, police say
alert urgent

Man shot three times outside gas station, police say

police crime stock file art generic
File

GARY — A 20-year-old man was shot three times as he walked outside a gas station in the 900 block of East Fifth Avenue on Wednesday night, police said.

Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said the man was transported to the hospital by ambulance but was alert and able to speak with officers about the shooting.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

The unidentified man said he walked out of the gas station building around 10 p.m. Wednesday when someone shot at him. Police said the assailant or assailants are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Gary Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts