Man shot three times outside gas station, police say

GARY — A 20-year-old man was shot three times as he walked outside a gas station in the 900 block of East Fifth Avenue on Wednesday night, police said.

Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said the man was transported to the hospital by ambulance but was alert and able to speak with officers about the shooting.

The unidentified man said he walked out of the gas station building around 10 p.m. Wednesday when someone shot at him. Police said the assailant or assailants are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Gary Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210.

