Man shot tire shop owner dead, robbed him of Rolex, court records say

CROWN POINT — An Indianapolis man defecated on the side of a Gary tire shop Aug. 29, hours before he returned to shoot the owner to death and rob him of a Rolex watch, court records allege.

Jermaine Martin, 29, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder, three counts of attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful carrying of a handgun in connection with the shooting at the Happy Way Tire shop in the 1400 block of East Ridge Road.

Martin also is facing a firearm enhancement, which could add several years to any sentence he receives if convicted.

The shop owner, Said Saad, 47, of East Chicago, was killed and another man was wounded.

Detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit noticed Martin defecating by the side of the shop early Aug. 29 as they reviewed surveillance video, according to court records.

A witness told police a man arrived in the Impala about 9:15 a.m. and asked for the owner, who had not arrived yet, records state. The same man returned to the store later that afternoon, again looking for Saad.

The man, later identified as Martin, spoke to Saad that afternoon about a Chevrolet Impala, which was parked outside.

Martin told Saad the Impala would drive a couple of blocks before it died, records state.

Martin left after the conversation, but returned about 5 p.m. with a rifle-type weapon with a drum, yelled at Saad to give him a watch and opened fire, documents allege.

Martin removed a Rolex from Saad's arm before fleeing the scene, records state.

Saad died from three gunshot wounds. One of his employees was shot in the leg, and two other witnesses escaped the shooting without being wounded.

Witnesses provided police with a description of the Impala, and detectives used Gary's license-plate reader system to identify a car matching that description.

Investigators learned the Impala was purchased in March at an Indianapolis auto sales business by an associate of Martin's, according to court documents.

During a review of surveillance video, detectives learned Martin arrived outside the tire shop early Aug. 29 and defecated on the side of the shop, which was closed at that time, records state.

Martin used a piece of white fabric to wipe himself and later picked up the feces and put it in a blue trash bin, records state. Crime scene investigators later retrieved the feces and fabric from the bin.

During his time in the area, the man seen in surveillance videos walked across the street to a gas station.

Detectives uploaded a photo of the man from the gas station into a facial recognition software program and received notice of a possible match with Martin, records state.

One of the witnesses from the tire shop later identified Martin in a photo lineup, documents state.