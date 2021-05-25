 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot to death in Lansing apartment
alert urgent

Man shot to death in Lansing apartment

police crime stock file art
File

LANSING — A man was found shot to death inside an apartment early Tuesday after police responded to a report of several shots fired, an official said.

The 25-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene, Lansing police Lt. Al Phillips said.

Officers found the man after responding at 1:08 a.m. to the 2100 block of 177th Street, Phillips said.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

Police disclosed little information Tuesday but noted that the shooting did not appear to be random. They are investigating it as a homicide.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are assisting Lansing police in their investigation.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Lansing Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 708-895-7150.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four dead in Central Ohio shooting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts