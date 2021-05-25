Man shot to death in Lansing apartment

LANSING — A man was found shot to death inside an apartment early Tuesday after police responded to a report of several shots fired, an official said.

The 25-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene, Lansing police Lt. Al Phillips said.

Officers found the man after responding at 1:08 a.m. to the 2100 block of 177th Street, Phillips said.

Police disclosed little information Tuesday but noted that the shooting did not appear to be random. They are investigating it as a homicide.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are assisting Lansing police in their investigation.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Lansing Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 708-895-7150.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.