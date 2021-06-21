 Skip to main content
Man shot to death late Sunday in Gary, police say
Man shot to death late Sunday in Gary, police say

GARY — A Hammond man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the 3500 block of Washington Street, officials said.

Micah Davis, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Lake County coroner's release.

Gary police were called about 9:20 p.m. to the 3500 block of Washington Street for a report of a gunshot victim, Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

Officers arrived and found Davis lying on his back in the front yard of an apartment building, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP. 

