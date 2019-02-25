GARY — A man died in a shooting late Sunday on the city's West Side, a coroner's release said.
The man, who was listed as a John Doe, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Jennings Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The man was found outside on the street, the release said.
Coroner's investigators dispatched about 9:25 p.m. and pronounced the man dead at the scene at 10:15 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked cal call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP
