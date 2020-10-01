Man shot to death outside East Chicago's El Sombrero bar, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A man was shot to death early Thursday outside a bar in the city's North Harbor neighborhood, officials said.
Fabian Villagomez, 36, of East Chicago, was pronounced dead about 4:50 a.m. His manner of death and injuries were still listed as pending as of Thursday morning, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Police are investigating Villagomez's death as a homicide.
About 3:30 a.m., East Chicago police were alerted to about four shots fired in the area of El Sombrero Bar, at 2001 Broadway St. Officers found Villagomez lying outside the ground on the west side of the bar, Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.
A preliminary investigation determined Villagomez was engaged in an argument earlier inside the bar. The argument escalated and moved outside, where Villagomez was shot several times, Rivera said.
Lake County Sheriff's Department CSI units also responded to the scene, according to the coroner's office.
Police did not disclose additional details on the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with more information is urged to call East Chicago police Detective Carina Acevedo at cacevedo@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. Information can be provided anonymously by calling the department's tip line at 219-391-8500.
