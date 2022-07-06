Man shot to death outside Region home, authorities say

GARY — A 52-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning outside his home in the city's Glen Park section, authorities said.

Jose Diaz was found unresponsive after Gary police were dispatched about 10 a.m. to the 3800 block of Van Buren Street for a report of a man who had been shot and stabbed, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police records.

Diaz died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, a coroner's release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

