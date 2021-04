Man shot transgender neighbor after fight over his disrespectful comments, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Monday on charges alleging he shot a transgender neighbor in the back after they argued and keyed each other's vehicles because the man made fun of the neighbor's gender, court records state.

Treyvonn G. Washington, 26, is accused of telling the neighbor "she was a gay man" April 4 in a parking lot outside their apartment building in the 800 block of North Wells Street in Gary's Miller section.

The neighbor told police she began arguing with Washington, who initially walked away from her. She said she "lost her cool," keyed Washington's car and let some air out of his driver's side front tire, records state.

Washington came back out, argued with her and keyed the hood of her car as she pulled away, records state.

The neighbor told police Washington began shooting after she drove past him, and she felt a pain in her shoulder, records state. She drove to another parking lot, saw a friend and they called for an ambulance.

The bullet traveled through the neighbor's back and lodged in her abdomen, records state.

Anyone with information about Washington's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.