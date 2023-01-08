Man shot twice and killed at East Chicago gas station, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Sunday night at a gas station in East Chicago, police said.
Officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 4500 block of Indianapolis Boulevard after getting a Shotspotter alert of 12 gunshots in the area, said Chief Jose Rivera of East Chicago police.
When police arrived, they found a man with two gunshot wounds to his chest. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Rivera said.
The victim's name and other details were not immediately available.
Rivera said the East Chicago Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigators, along with the Lake County coroner's office, are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with any information to share can contact Detective Lt. Brian Paine at 219-391-8318 or bpaine@eastchicago.com.
Anonymous tips may be called to 219-391-8500, Rivera said.
