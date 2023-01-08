 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Man shot twice and killed at East Chicago gas station, police say

  • 0
STOCK Police - East Chicago

A man was shot to death Sunday night behind a gas station in East Chicago, police said.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Sunday night at a gas station in East Chicago, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 4500 block of Indianapolis Boulevard after getting a Shotspotter alert of 12 gunshots in the area, said Chief Jose Rivera of East Chicago police.

When police arrived, they found a man with two gunshot wounds to his chest. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Rivera said.

The victim's name and other details were not immediately available.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Rivera said the East Chicago Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigators, along with the Lake County coroner's office, are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with any information to share can contact Detective Lt. Brian Paine at 219-391-8318 or bpaine@eastchicago.com.

People are also reading…

Anonymous tips may be called to 219-391-8500, Rivera said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pritzker on pay raises for lawmakers, state leaders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts