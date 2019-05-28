{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — A man with gunshot wounds flagged a police officer down early Saturday and received a ride to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

The officer heard gunshots about 2:40 a.m. near the McDonald’s at Fifth Avenue and Grant Street and saw the man running up to his car, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man had been shot twice in the upper chest and was flown from Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary to a Chicago-area hospital for further treatment, he said.

Another officer in the area reported hearing a man and woman arguing just before the gunfire.

Police located a crime scene the 1700 block of West Fifth Avenue, Hamady said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

