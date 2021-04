Man shot while meeting up for planned fight, police say

GARY — A man shot late Tuesday told police he had met up with someone to fight, and when that person arrived, someone else showed up with them and began firing shots, an official said.

Officers found the wounded 21-year-old Gary man after responding about 11:16 p.m. to a local hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The man told police he had gone to the 5500 block of Melton Road to fight with someone, Westerfield said. When the other party showed up in a vehicle, a second person got out of the car and fired shots.

The man refused to give any further information to police, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. Greg Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

