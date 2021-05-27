 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot while riding in car, police say
urgent

Man shot while riding in car, police say

Gary police vehicle stock

A Gary police squad car is shown. 

 File

GARY — A man who checked himself into a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Thursday told police he was riding in a car when someone opened fire, striking him in the arm, an official said.

The 24-year-old Merrillville man was found by police at the hospital after he was driven directly there after realizing he had been shot, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police responded about 2:59 a.m. to speak with the man.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

He told them he was in a 2005 Ford Taurus that was traveling westbound earlier on East 49th Avenue crossing Broadway when he heard several shots fired, Westerfield said.

The Ford continued west and the man later felt pain in his left forearm and realized he had been shot.

The driver dropped the man off at the hospital and left, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Gary police Sgt. Greg Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Danny Glover joins NYC rally to stop Asian hate

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts