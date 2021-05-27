Man shot while riding in car, police say

GARY — A man who checked himself into a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Thursday told police he was riding in a car when someone opened fire, striking him in the arm, an official said.

The 24-year-old Merrillville man was found by police at the hospital after he was driven directly there after realizing he had been shot, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police responded about 2:59 a.m. to speak with the man.

He told them he was in a 2005 Ford Taurus that was traveling westbound earlier on East 49th Avenue crossing Broadway when he heard several shots fired, Westerfield said.

The Ford continued west and the man later felt pain in his left forearm and realized he had been shot.

The driver dropped the man off at the hospital and left, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Gary police Sgt. Greg Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

