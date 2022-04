Man shot, woman arrested after argument escalates

GARY — A 41-year-old Hammond man was shot in the stomach on Saturday after he punched a woman during an argument in the city's Black Oak section, police said.

A witness told Gary police the man had stopped his vehicle near the intersection of West 25th Avenue and Sherman Street to talk to people in a second vehicle when two women came out of a residence, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The women, both 27 years old, began to argue with the Hammond man, who got out of his vehicle, police said.

As the argument escalated, one of the women moved aggressively toward the man, and he punched her, the witness told police. The second woman fired a shot, striking the man in the stomach.

Police found the man on the ground after they were dispatched about 11:25 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and the woman accused of shooting him was arrested.

Her identity was not released, pending formal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.