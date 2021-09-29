Man shot, wounded woman in car while toddler rode in back seat, police say

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man posted an $8,000 cash bond Tuesday on charges he shot a woman as she rode in a car Sept. 12 with her boyfriend and her 2-year-old child.

Alfredo Chavez, 18, has not yet entered pleas to one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon and three counts of criminal recklessness.

The woman told police she tossed a water bottle out a car window because it was garbage as she rode with her boyfriend and child in East Chicago.

When they came to a stop at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Columbus Drive, another vehicle pulled up next to them and she recognized the driver and Chavez because of a previous dispute with them, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The driver of the other vehicle confronted her about throwing the bottle out by his residence, and she began to argue with him, records state.

The woman told police she saw Chavez point a handgun at her and start shooting as she argued with the driver.

The woman's boyfriend drove her to St. Catherine Hospital, where she was treated for two gunshot wounds to her lower back, buttocks and thigh, records state.