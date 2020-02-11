Man shoved pregnant girlfriend, fired shot that damaged neighbor's apartment, charges allege

CROWN POINT — A Highland man was arrested Monday on charges alleging he shoved his pregnant girlfriend Sunday and fired a shot that traveled through a neighbor's window and wall.

Marco A. Cruz, 23, is accused of becoming enraged and pushing his girlfriend, who is 23 weeks pregnant, in the stomach Sunday after she told him they needed to buy laundry soap.

The woman told police Cruz arrived home from work about 8:30 a.m. Sunday and had been drinking beer before the confrontation about 10:30 a.m. inside their apartment at the Porte De Leau Court complex, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Cruz ordered the woman to sit in a bedroom as she held their 1-year-old child and repeatedly told the baby, "You're going to be without a mom or dad," records allege.

Cruz began slamming furniture and breaking doors before grabbing a black pistol and shutting himself in the bedroom, records allege. The woman told police she heard him cock the slide on the gun and put a round in the chamber, which he frequently does as a scare tactic when they argue.

The woman heard a loud pop before Cruz opened the door and repeatedly said, "Oh, my God," records allege.

Cruz told the woman not to call 911, so she called him family, records state.