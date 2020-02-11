You are the owner of this article.
Man shoved pregnant girlfriend, fired shot that damaged neighbor's apartment, charges allege
Marco A. Cruz

Marco A. Cruz

CROWN POINT — A Highland man was arrested Monday on charges alleging he shoved his pregnant girlfriend Sunday and fired a shot that traveled through a neighbor's window and wall.

Marco A. Cruz, 23, is accused of becoming enraged and pushing his girlfriend, who is 23 weeks pregnant, in the stomach Sunday after she told him they needed to buy laundry soap.

The woman told police Cruz arrived home from work about 8:30 a.m. Sunday and had been drinking beer before the confrontation about 10:30 a.m. inside their apartment at the Porte De Leau Court complex, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Lake Co. official battered pregnant girlfriend, arrested on felony charges, cops say

Cruz ordered the woman to sit in a bedroom as she held their 1-year-old child and repeatedly told the baby, "You're going to be without a mom or dad," records allege.

Cruz began slamming furniture and breaking doors before grabbing a black pistol and shutting himself in the bedroom, records allege. The woman told police she heard him cock the slide on the gun and put a round in the chamber, which he frequently does as a scare tactic when they argue.

The woman heard a loud pop before Cruz opened the door and repeatedly said, "Oh, my God," records allege.

Man admits to strangling, beating girlfriend to death in 2018

Cruz told the woman not to call 911, so she called him family, records state.

A family friend arrived to find Cruz sitting outside in a parked vehicle with an AR-15 rifle in his lap and a handgun hanging out of his right pocket, records state.

Cruz's parents arrived and took him to St. Catherine Hospital, where police located him and took him into custody. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.161, records state.

Charges allege man held woman against her will, pistol-whipped her

Police spoke to Cruz's neighbor, who said he was sleeping on a mattress when he heard a loud noise that caused his ears to ring. He noticed a bullet hole in the window and wall and ceiling of the room where he'd been sleeping, records state.

Cruz was being held on a $150,000 bail on two counts of criminal confinement, a level 3 felony, criminal recklessness, intimidation, domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman, domestic battery, neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor interference with reporting of a crime.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

