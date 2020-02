Man shows up at hospital with multiple stab wounds, police say

GARY — A 31-year-old Gary man showed up at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary Saturday night with multiple stab wounds but would not explain to anyone what happened to him, police said.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and cuts to his leg, chest and hand, according to the Gary Police Department.

He checked himself into the hospital at 600 Grant St. in downtown Gary at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police said.

"He was uncooperative with hospital staff and police," Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The stabbing victim refused to tell doctors, nurses and investigators "where, when or by whom he was stabbed," she said.

"He even refused to say if he was stabbed in Gary," Westerfield said. "Due to his injuries, Gary police created a report on his behalf."

The man's condition was not immediately available.

