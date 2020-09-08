 Skip to main content
Man slashed in hand with box cutter in domestic dispute, police say
alert urgent

Man slashed in hand with box cutter in domestic dispute, police say

Gary Police Stock
The Times

GARY — A domestic dispute Monday night led to a man being slashed in the hand with a box cutter, police said.

Gary police responded about 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 4400 block of West 24th Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

A 22-year-old Gary man told officers he got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, also 22 years old and from Gary, when she came to his home and damaged his vehicle, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man told police the woman then struck him in the face and spit at him, Westerfield said.

As the man was going back inside, the woman sliced his hand with a box cutter and tried to cut him a second time, he told police.

It was not immediately clear whether the man received medical attention for his injury. He only suffered a scratch to his hand, Westerfield said.

The woman had left the scene by the time police arrived, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Tags

