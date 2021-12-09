Man slept, brushed off burning debris before fire consumed law office, court records allege

A Hammond fire inspector and a detective located several surveillance videos from nearby businesses that showed Cox, who had a blanket with a distinctive color pattern, starting the fire and watching it burn, documents state.

When police distributed images of the man and his blanket, an officer told detectives he recalled talking to Cox on Hohman Avenue.

Another officer located Cox on Tuesday in the 200 block of Russell Street, carrying the same blanket and wearing the same clothes he had on the morning of the fire, records state.

Police arrested Cox, who still smelled strongly of fire, documents allege.

Cox initially denied having any knowledge of the fire, but eventually admitted he started it to stay warm and it got out of control, records state.

Cox told police he couldn't call for help because he didn't have a phone and there were no public phones around anymore. He didn't think the building would catch fire, because the alcove appeared to be constructed with brick, records state.

