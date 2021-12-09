Man slept, brushed off burning debris before fire consumed law office, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A homeless man set wooden traffic barricades and clothing on fire in an alcove at a Hammond law office and slept, brushed burning debris off himself and added more wood to the fire before the flames destroyed the building, court records allege.
Michael D. Cox, 56, watched the fire grow larger over several hours and made no attempt to extinguish it, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Hammond police first encountered Cox near the scene of the fire early Sunday at 142 Rimbach St., court documents state.
An officer stopped in the 5200 block of Hohman Avenue to talk to Cox, who denied he was aware of the fire or had seen anything suspicious, records state.
Hammond firefighters arrived after a Calumet City police officer reported smoke coming from the building about 2:30 a.m. and found it fully engulfed.
An exterior wall to the building, which housed the Enslen, Enslen & Matthews law office, was collapsing, court records state.
The building was determined to be a total loss and will be demolished, Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.
Hammond firefighters requested help from police, because the fire was deemed suspicious, records state.
A Hammond fire inspector and a detective located several surveillance videos from nearby businesses that showed Cox, who had a blanket with a distinctive color pattern, starting the fire and watching it burn, documents state.
When police distributed images of the man and his blanket, an officer told detectives he recalled talking to Cox on Hohman Avenue.
Another officer located Cox on Tuesday in the 200 block of Russell Street, carrying the same blanket and wearing the same clothes he had on the morning of the fire, records state.
Police arrested Cox, who still smelled strongly of fire, documents allege.
Cox initially denied having any knowledge of the fire, but eventually admitted he started it to stay warm and it got out of control, records state.
Cox told police he couldn't call for help because he didn't have a phone and there were no public phones around anymore. He didn't think the building would catch fire, because the alcove appeared to be constructed with brick, records state.
Attorney William "Bill" Enslen, who was killed at his Hobart home June 24, was a partner at Enslen, Enslen & Matthews.
Lake County prosecutors charged Jason M. Vazquez, 38, of Hammond, in October with murder, murder in the perpetration of a burglary and two felony counts of burglary in connection with Enslen's homicide. Vasquez has pleaded not guilty.