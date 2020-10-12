Man slugs Porter County cop and then seeks to videotape officer's reaction, police say

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — Porter County police say 30-year-old Craig Adams appeared cooperative at first when they attempted to take him into custody on an active warrant.

But as police tried to place Adams in handcuffs, he reportedly tensed up, pulled away and punched an officer in the thigh/groin area, authorities said.

After striking the officer, "he screamed for (a woman) to record the entire incident, trying to provoke officers into retaliation," according to the incident report.

Adams faces a felony count of battery to law enforcement and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, police said.

Officers found a small plastic bag containing 4 grams of marijuana while serving the warrant at the home in the 700 block Imperial Road, police said.

Adams reportedly was screaming and cursing during the ride to jail. He also unbuckled his seat belt at one point and pushed his body against the vehicle door in a failed attempt to escape, police said.