Man sought after young child found dead Monday morning, police say

LAPORTE — LaPorte County police are seeking the public's help in locating a 28-year-old man in connection with the discovery of a dead child Monday morning.

The young child's body was discovered shortly before 3 a.m. at a home in the 3100 block of County Road 875 South in rural Union Township, police said.

The person being sought is Alan D. Morgan, who is possibly driving a red 2004 Ford Freestar minivan, according to police. The van is missing both passenger side hubcaps and was last seen with an expired Indiana temporary license plate.

"Morgan should be considered armed and dangerous," police said. "If Morgan or the minivan is located, citizens are encouraged not to approach him or the vehicle, but rather immediately call 911."

Police released photos of Morgan and the van in question.

When police arrived at the home in question, they were unable to establish contact with anyone inside, according to a news release. Officers then entered the home and found the body of the deceased child.

"Following the discovery, the immediate area was secured," police said. "Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were contacted and responded to the scene."