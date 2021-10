Man sought in disappearance of child, who is believed to be in extreme danger

MERRILLVILLE — Police are seeking a man in connection with the Monday morning disappearance of a 7-month-old girl, who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Merrillville police activated the Amber Alert over the disappearance of Xeniyah Sanders.

The child is described as 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a diaper, no shoes and a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words "Grandpa is one in a melon."

Xeniyah was last seen at 5:35 a.m. Monday in Merrillville, according to police.

The suspect sought is 35-year-old Leandre Nutull, who is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates of CU62616.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merrillville police at 219-660-0028 or by calling 911.

