Man sought in Munster shooting and vehicle chase, police say

MUNSTER — A 24-year-old Chicago man faces several charges after allegedly leading a vehicle chase and firing a gun following a dispute May 30 outside the Cheap Tobacco store along Ridge Road, police said.

Three relatives were leaving the store site in a vehicle when the driver next to them, later identified as Romel Brocks Jr., became irate and stuck their vehicle window with his fist, Munster police said.

Brocks then began chasing the other vehicle at speeds up to 70 mph in an alley north of the store and then rolled down his window and fired a gun in their direction, according to police.

"The bullet missed the victim's vehicle and struck an unoccupied parked car on Beverly Place," police said.

Munster police detectives said they located evidence leading them to Brocks, who admitted to being involved in the incident.

He has been charged by the Lake County prosecutor's office with three counts of criminal recklessness and one count of criminal mischief, police said.

Brocks remains at large, police said. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Munster Police Detective Justin Palas at 219-836-6629 or jpalas@munster.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.