VALPARAISO — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 25-year-old man suspected of making violent threats on social media that resulted in the Northside Tap Room & Grill closing early Saturday night.
A warrant has been issued for Quentin Porter, of Valparaiso, and the public is warned to call police rather than approaching him if spotted.
Police said they learned around 10 p.m. Saturday about the violent threats made toward individuals at the local bar, located at 712 Calumet Ave.
The threats were seen by several people on various social media sites, police said.
Police identified Porter as a suspect and yet have been unable to locate him.
"Quentin is known to frequent the Valparaiso area, possibly staying with friends," police said.
A warrant was issued on charges of felony and misdemeanor intimidation, and invasion of privacy, according to police.
Anyone with information about Porter's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Valparaiso police at 219-462-2135 or send a text message to TIP411 (847-411) and enter "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending the message.
"The Valparaiso Police Department would like to thank all those who came forward with information regarding the original complaint and greatly appreciate any additional aid in locating Quentin," police said.