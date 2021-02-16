Man spins out, wrecks car after attempting to flee traffic stop, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 59-year-old man spun out and crashed shortly after fleeing a traffic stop, police said.

Timothy J. Thomas, of LaPorte, faces multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement and aggressive driving, according to LaPorte County court records.

At 6:26 a.m. Tuesday, LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Bobby Greer was driving west on Ind. 2 approaching J Street when he saw a vehicle about to exit a business parking lot on J Street. The officer was forced to stop in the roadway to avoid a collision as the driver suddenly turned on the road, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

As the vehicle sped up heading south, the officer noticed it sliding and slipping in the slush. When the vehicle neared the intersection of Sixth Street and J Street, it quickly sped up to the right, passing the vehicle ahead of it, police said.

Greer tried to stop the vehicle at Ind. 2 and K Street but the vehicle sped away, sparking a chase. As the driver fled west on Ind. 2, he was seen disregarding a stop signal at Andrew Avenue and Greer decided to terminate the pursuit, police said.