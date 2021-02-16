Man spins out, wrecks car after attempting to flee traffic stop, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 59-year-old man spun out and crashed shortly after fleeing a traffic stop, police said.
Timothy J. Thomas, of LaPorte, faces multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement and aggressive driving, according to LaPorte County court records.
At 6:26 a.m. Tuesday, LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Bobby Greer was driving west on Ind. 2 approaching J Street when he saw a vehicle about to exit a business parking lot on J Street. The officer was forced to stop in the roadway to avoid a collision as the driver suddenly turned on the road, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.
As the vehicle sped up heading south, the officer noticed it sliding and slipping in the slush. When the vehicle neared the intersection of Sixth Street and J Street, it quickly sped up to the right, passing the vehicle ahead of it, police said.
Greer tried to stop the vehicle at Ind. 2 and K Street but the vehicle sped away, sparking a chase. As the driver fled west on Ind. 2, he was seen disregarding a stop signal at Andrew Avenue and Greer decided to terminate the pursuit, police said.
After disengaging with the vehicle, he watched the driver continue to travel west on Ind. 2. Greer then saw the vehicle fishtail and spin out of control as it drove on a curve on Ind. 2 at 18th Street.
The vehicle ended up driving off the road and shortly after seeing the driver exit the car, the officer arrested him.
Thomas was booked into LaPorte County Jail, where he is being held on a $755 cash-only bond.